Govt announces Hajj Policy 2024

(@Abdulla99267510)

Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed says the Hajj cost under the government scheme has been reduced to 1075000 rupees for the next Hajj from 1175000 of this year's Hajj. He assured there will be no compromise on the quality of Hajj arrangements regardless of reduction in expenses.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2022) The government has announced Hajj Policy 2024 under which the Hajj package for each pilgrim has been reduced by one hundred thousand rupees.

Sharing salient features of the new Hajj policy at a news conference in Islamabad today, Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed said the Hajj cost under the government scheme has been reduced to 1075000 rupees for the next Hajj from 1175000 of this year's Hajj. He assured there will be no compromise on the quality of Hajj arrangements regardless of reduction in expenses.

The Minister for Religious Affairs said the Hajj quota for Pakistan is 179210 which will be equally distributed between the government and private hajj schemes.

Aneeq Ahmed said negotiations are continuing with the airlines to get reduced airfare for the Hajj operation. He said if we succeed in securing relief in the airfare, the amount will be transferred to the accounts of pilgrims.

He said the pilgrims will also get back thirty-five thousand rupees if they choose to stay four instead of eight days in Madina.

Aneeq Ahmad said Hajj 2024 will be digitalized wherein pilgrims will get a mobile application that could be used without internet. The app will have many options including the one of lodging complaints.

He said the pilgrims will be provided with many free of cost things including a SIM with seven GB data, a suitcase having QR code, Ihram belts for men, Abaya for women and shoes bags.

Aneeq Ahmad said the Hajj applications will be received from the 27th of this month and this process will continue till 12th of next month. An advertisement in this regard will soon be published.

The Minister for Religious Affairs said apart from Islamabad airport, Karachi has also been included in Road to Makkah project. He said we have also requested Saudi Arabia to also include Lahore in it.