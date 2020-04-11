UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Announces Historic Package To Provide Maximum Relief To Masses: Minister Of State For Climate Change Zartaj Gul

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 01:40 PM

Govt announces historic package to provide maximum relief to masses: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Saturday urged emphasized that well-off people should come forward and participate at maximum in the Prime Minister's Corona relief fund to serve the humanity, as the government has announced a historic package to provide relief to the needy people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Saturday urged emphasized that well-off people should come forward and participate at maximum in the Prime Minister's Corona relief fund to serve the humanity, as the government has announced a historic package to provide relief to the needy people.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government advising the people to stay at home in the current situation because the entire world including Pakistan is fighting against COVID-19.

She appreciated that under Ehsaas program, the cash disbursement to the deserving families has been started.

The people registered with BISP will get relief as well, she added.

Zartaj said the Prime Minister has also announced to start the construction industry as many other industries will also start operation. Construction sector is declared as industry by the current government. It will definitely have a positive impact on national economy, she added.

In other hand the Federal government in collaboration with the provinces is determined to get rid of this pandemic disease and providing relief to the people as well.

The PM despite of pressure never supported curfew in the country, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Government Industry

Recent Stories

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Russia Rises by 1,667 ..

1 minute ago

Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Salim rejec ..

1 minute ago

PM has clear motive to facilitate poor segment: Ad ..

1 minute ago

KPK gov't lauds to PM efforts against COVID-19

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 is global challenge which needs to respon ..

4 minutes ago

Bulls beat bears in week-long trade, index reaches ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.