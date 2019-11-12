Govt announces incentives for seafarers

The government has allowed seafarers to join a foreign vessel without obtaining Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) from his shipping master

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The government has allowed seafarers to join a foreign vessel without obtaining Non-Objection Certificate ( NOC from his shipping master.

Besides announcing free medical facilities for seaman across the country, Federal Minister for Maritime time Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi in a recent meeting with Seafarers and Registered Manning Agents had announced the discontinuation of Sign-off/sign-on requirement for them before joining a foreign vessel, an official source in the ministry told APP on Tuesday.

"Now, a seafarer will not have to contact the shipping master for NOC and "Pakistan Articles of Agreement" to join a foreign flag vessel if he has a valid passport/visa, valid seamen service book, valid Seafarer Identity Document (SID), letter from registered Manning Agency of Pakistan, and letter of employment from ship-owner," he maintained.

The official said the ministry would now ensure the provision of medical facility in cities other than Karachi by expanding the panel of doctors in a bid to facilitate them.

Previously, only one doctor in Karachi was on the panel, which created difficulties for the seafarers, the official added.

He said the ministry in collaboration with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Karachi Port Trust was working on a permanent mechanism that would ensure hassle-free issuance of the seafarers' SID cards. The funds had also been approved in that regard, he added.

The ministry, he said was also in process of launching online verification of shipping office data which was a part of its digitization drive. "Maritime Affairs is going towards a paperless environment with the introduction of e-office, the official added.

The upper limit in public dealing hours at the government shipping office had also been increased from 01:00 PM to 03:00 PM for the facilitation of the seafarers, he said and added that a round the clock facility was also available in case of emergency.

The initiatives were appreciated by both the seafarer community and Manning agents, he said.