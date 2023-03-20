Govt announces petroleum relief package of Rs50 per litre for low income families

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said consumers using small vehicles including motorcycles, rickshaws, and 800 CC vehicles be included in the petroleum subsidy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2023) The government has announced a petroleum relief package of 50 rupees per litre for the low income people of the country.

The decision was made at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday.

He directed all relevant authorities to finalize a scheme at the earliest, for effective implementation of the subsidy.

Shehbaz Sharif said motorcycles, rickshaws and small vehicles are used by low-income people, so petroleum subsidy will directly lead to the relief of poor people.

He said despite severe economic difficulties, the government is trying to help the poor people in every possible way.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik briefed the meeting about the strategy to implement the petroleum subsidy to low-income people.