Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28

The latest reports say that the federal government has also issued a notification regarding the public holiday on May 28.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2024) The Federal government on Monday announced a public holiday on Youm-e-Takbeer which is marked on May 28 (tomorrow) to mark the historic day when Pakistan conducted successful nuclear tests in the hills of Chaghai back in 1998.

The federal government also issued a notification regarding public holiday on May 28 (tomorrow).

In connection with the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the nation’s unity made the defence of the motherland invincible.

The PM, on this day, said that the entire nation had committed for the integrity of this country that no compromise would be made on the defence of the country.

He said, “this day of Youm-e-Takbeer reminds political and defence forces to unite under one flag,” adding that the green crescent flag to empower the defence of this country.

The PM also went on to say that Youm-e-Takbeer is a day to pay tribute to Nawaz Sharif, the former prime minister, and Pakistan army for ensure Pakistan’s strong defence.

He also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for starting the nuclear programme of the country, adding that the scientists played an important role in this regard.

The PM added that the whole nation needed to work hard day and night for the country’s economic security the way the defence of the country was made invincible.

Pakistan carried out nuclear tests on May 28, 1998 after India conducted the similar tests back in 1974.