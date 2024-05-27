Govt Announces Public Holiday For Youm-e-Takbeer On May 28
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2024 | 07:03 PM
The latest reports say that the federal government has also issued a notification regarding the public holiday on May 28.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2024) The Federal government on Monday announced a public holiday on Youm-e-Takbeer which is marked on May 28 (tomorrow) to mark the historic day when Pakistan conducted successful nuclear tests in the hills of Chaghai back in 1998.
The federal government also issued a notification regarding public holiday on May 28 (tomorrow).
In connection with the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the nation’s unity made the defence of the motherland invincible.
The PM, on this day, said that the entire nation had committed for the integrity of this country that no compromise would be made on the defence of the country.
He said, “this day of Youm-e-Takbeer reminds political and defence forces to unite under one flag,” adding that the green crescent flag to empower the defence of this country.
The PM also went on to say that Youm-e-Takbeer is a day to pay tribute to Nawaz Sharif, the former prime minister, and Pakistan army for ensure Pakistan’s strong defence.
He also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for starting the nuclear programme of the country, adding that the scientists played an important role in this regard.
The PM added that the whole nation needed to work hard day and night for the country’s economic security the way the defence of the country was made invincible.
Pakistan carried out nuclear tests on May 28, 1998 after India conducted the similar tests back in 1974.
Recent Stories
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wafaqi Mohtsib to hold "Khuli Katcheries " in Rwp, surrounding areas4 minutes ago
-
Education to be promoted through national, regional languages: Anthony Naveed4 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan to broadcast new national song on Youm-e-Takbeer4 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident4 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts young “Azadi Fellows” from IRCRA14 minutes ago
-
Sindh Ombudsman announces new measures for public complaints management14 minutes ago
-
KP, Federal gov't agree to cooperate for eliminating load shedding, reducing electricity line losses ..14 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to probe attack on FGEHA official14 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh's farmers called for releasing water in canals14 minutes ago
-
AFC Food Department Inspects Various Markets in Kohat14 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer, a day of renewing pledge to make country's defense impregnable: Kundi14 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to mark World Digestive Day at LUH24 minutes ago