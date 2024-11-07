Govt Announces Public Holiday On Allama Iqbal’s Birthday
Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Federal government on Thursday announced the decclaration of public holiday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, to be observed on 9th November, 2024(Saturday).
According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, it was announced that Saturday, the 9th November, 2024 shall be a public holiday throughout the country on the occasion of Allama Iqbal Day.
