Open Menu

Govt Announces Public Holiday On December 25 To Celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 23, 2024 | 06:02 PM

Govt announces public holiday on December 25 to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day

All banks, public departments and institutions will remain closed on December 25, 2024

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2024) The Federal government on Monday announced a public holiday on December 25 to celebrate the Quaid-e-Azam Day across the country.

All the banks, public departments and institutions would remain closed on December 25, 2024.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also declared a public holiday on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day.

SBP issued notification according to which all the banks would remain closed on December 25, 2024, in accordance with the government’s announcement.

Due to the central bank's closure, the other banks and financial institutions would also remain closed on the same day.

December 25 is celebrated nationwide to honor Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

Overseas Pakistanis also organize various events and seminars to pay tribute to his inspiring leadership and contributions to creation of Pakistan.

On the same day, the Christian community celebrates Christmas.

A few days ago, the Sindh government announced public holiday on December 25 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam.

The Sindh government also announced a public holiday on December 27 to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

On this day, all the government and semi-government offices in the province would remain closed while the banks and the private institutions would stay open.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto State Bank Of Pakistan Christmas Muhammad Ali Jinnah Bank Same December Christian All Government

Recent Stories

Govt announces public holiday on December 25 to ce ..

Govt announces public holiday on December 25 to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day

2 minutes ago
 Punjab CM announces 100,000 E-bikes for students a ..

Punjab CM announces 100,000 E-bikes for students across province

12 minutes ago
 PTI presents initial demands before govt committee

PTI presents initial demands before govt committee

22 minutes ago
 Woman, gang-raped, tortured, dies at Bahawalpur ho ..

Woman, gang-raped, tortured, dies at Bahawalpur hospital

33 minutes ago
 Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador

Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador

2 hours ago
 FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Person ..

FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Persons with Licences issued in Dece ..

2 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..

2 hours ago
 World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai Internat ..

World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference

2 hours ago
 CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honh ..

CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program

3 hours ago
 UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insur ..

UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers

3 hours ago
 Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on ..

Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?

3 hours ago
 UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelera ..

UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan