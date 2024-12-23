Govt Announces Public Holiday On December 25 To Celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 23, 2024 | 06:02 PM
All banks, public departments and institutions will remain closed on December 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2024) The Federal government on Monday announced a public holiday on December 25 to celebrate the Quaid-e-Azam Day across the country.
All the banks, public departments and institutions would remain closed on December 25, 2024.
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also declared a public holiday on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day.
SBP issued notification according to which all the banks would remain closed on December 25, 2024, in accordance with the government’s announcement.
Due to the central bank's closure, the other banks and financial institutions would also remain closed on the same day.
December 25 is celebrated nationwide to honor Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.
Overseas Pakistanis also organize various events and seminars to pay tribute to his inspiring leadership and contributions to creation of Pakistan.
On the same day, the Christian community celebrates Christmas.
A few days ago, the Sindh government announced public holiday on December 25 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam.
The Sindh government also announced a public holiday on December 27 to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.
On this day, all the government and semi-government offices in the province would remain closed while the banks and the private institutions would stay open.
Recent Stories
Govt announces public holiday on December 25 to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day
Punjab CM announces 100,000 E-bikes for students across province
PTI presents initial demands before govt committee
Woman, gang-raped, tortured, dies at Bahawalpur hospital
Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador
FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Persons with Licences issued in Dece ..
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..
World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference
CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program
UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers
Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?
UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt announces public holiday on December 25 to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day2 minutes ago
-
DG Khan Gymkhana Club elections on 27th4 minutes ago
-
Cleanup operation intensified in Multan4 minutes ago
-
Transfers, postings in Punjab prisons dept4 minutes ago
-
Alhamra hosts Christmas celebrations4 minutes ago
-
Pharmacy looted5 minutes ago
-
Ample stock of fertilizers available in Lodhran district, says ADCR5 minutes ago
-
DC assures resolution of water issues in Shakardara14 minutes ago
-
2-Day Students’ Gala begins at SMIU14 minutes ago
-
DC, DPO cut Christmas cake15 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident15 minutes ago
-
PTI presents initial demands before govt committee22 minutes ago