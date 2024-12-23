Govt announces public holiday on December 25 to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day

(@Abdulla99267510)

All banks, public departments and institutions will remain closed on December 25, 2024

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2024) The Federal government on Monday announced a public holiday on December 25 to celebrate the Quaid-e-Azam Day across the country.

All the banks, public departments and institutions would remain closed on December 25, 2024.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also declared a public holiday on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day.

SBP issued notification according to which all the banks would remain closed on December 25, 2024, in accordance with the government’s announcement.

Due to the central bank's closure, the other banks and financial institutions would also remain closed on the same day.

December 25 is celebrated nationwide to honor Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

Overseas Pakistanis also organize various events and seminars to pay tribute to his inspiring leadership and contributions to creation of Pakistan.

On the same day, the Christian community celebrates Christmas.

A few days ago, the Sindh government announced public holiday on December 25 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam.

The Sindh government also announced a public holiday on December 27 to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

On this day, all the government and semi-government offices in the province would remain closed while the banks and the private institutions would stay open.