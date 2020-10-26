UrduPoint.com
Govt Announces Public Holiday On Oct 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 04:56 PM

The federal government has approved public holiday on October 30 (Friday) on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Federal government has approved public holiday on October 30 (Friday) on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

"It is notified for general information that Friday 30th October, 2020 shall be public holiday on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi-ul-Awal 1442 AH) throughout the country," said a notification issued by the Interior Ministry.

