Govt announces public holiday on Oct 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Federal government has approved public holiday on October 30 (Friday) on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

"It is notified for general information that Friday 30th October, 2020 shall be public holiday on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi-ul-Awal 1442 AH) throughout the country," said a notification issued by the Interior Ministry.