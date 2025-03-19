Open Menu

Govt Announces Public Holidays For Eid-u-Fitr

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Govt announces public holidays for Eid-u-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Federal government has officially announced the public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, granting a three-day break.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Wednesday, the holidays will commence from Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2.

Additionally, the decision has taken to enable citizens nationwide to observe the religious occasion with family.

Offices and businesses will remain close from March 31 to April 2 and resuming from April 3.

