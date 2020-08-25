Govt. Announces Public Holidays On 9th, 10th Muharram-ul-Haram
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 08:10 PM
The federal government on Tuesday announced public holiday on 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram which will fall on 29th and 30th August
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday announced public holiday on 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram which will fall on 29th and 30th August.
The interior ministry has issued notification for the public holidays on the occasion of Ashura.