Govt. Announces Public Holidays On 9th, 10th Muharram-ul-Haram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 08:10 PM

Govt. announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram-ul-Haram

The federal government on Tuesday announced public holiday on 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram which will fall on 29th and 30th August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday announced public holiday on 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram which will fall on 29th and 30th August.

The interior ministry has issued notification for the public holidays on the occasion of Ashura.

