Govt announces purchase of tobacco crop

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tobacco board on Tuesday announced dates for commencement of purchase of FCV tobacco crop 2021 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Mianwali district of Punjab.

According to notification, the decision was taken in tripartite meeting that the purchase of 2021 tobacco crop would commence from July 1 to 2 July in plain areas while in sub-mountainous areas from July 7 to July 12.

All tobacco companies and dealers were directed to strictly abide by the mentioned schedules and ensure observance of all SOPs announced by government.