Govt Announces R6 Billionn To USC To Control Prices Of Essential Commodities

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 05:26 PM

Govt announces R6 billionn to USC to control prices of essential commodities

SAPM Dr. Awan makes this announcement regarding PTI's govt.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2019) The Federal government on Fridaya announced to provide Rs 6 billion immediately to Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to overcome the increasing prices of essential commodities.


According to the details, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan made this announcemen. She said the government was issuing Rs6 billion immediately to the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to bring down the prices of essential commodities.
In a tweet she said: "The amount will substantially bring down the prices of flour, edible oil, sugar, rice and pulses,".


She said Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting to decide how relief could be provided to masses and that how the increasing prices of essential commodities could be controlled.

The PM held three cocnsecutive meetings on the issue during the last three days.
The PM on Thursday directed Utility Stores Corporation officials to devise a relief package for selling five essential food items on discount across the country.


Usually, the government offers subsidy on essential food items just in Holy month of Ramazan but the PTI government made this announcement to provide immediate relief to the public.
Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Aawan said that the government has planned to provide Rs 6 billion immediatley to the USC so that the increasing prices of essential commodoties could be controlled. The sources said that the PM had directed the ministry of National Food Authority to establish a special cell to assess and monitor demand and supply of essential items.

