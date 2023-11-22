Open Menu

Govt Announces Reduced Hajj Expenses, Enhanced Facilities For Pilgrims

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Govt announces reduced Hajj expenses, enhanced facilities for pilgrims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Aneeq Ahmed on Wednesday declared a significant reduction of 0.1 million rupees in government Hajj expenses while ensuring uncompromised facilities.

Notably, the pilgrims will receive a 30kg suitcase each and female pilgrims will receive scarfs (Abaya) featuring the national flag, a first-time provision.

During a news conference at the Haji Camp Karachi, Dr. Ahmed highlighted the introduction of a mobile application aimed at aiding pilgrims. This app will offer navigation assistance and keep pilgrims in constant contact with relevant officials. Initially available in English and urdu, the app will later include various regional languages.

Emphasizing improvements in the Hajj process, Dr. Ahmed revealed that Islamabad and Karachi have been incorporated into Saudi Arabia's Road to Makkah project. This inclusion allows Karachi airport to complete the immigration process for Hujjaj, streamlining their journey.

Moreover, the government has introduced a 20-day short Hajj package, striving to make Hajj more financially accessible to citizens.

Efforts are underway to ensure Pakistani Hujjaj are accommodated in tents at Old Mina, as the distance to New Mina poses challenges for pilgrims.

Highlighting the allocation of Hajj seats, Dr. Ahmed mentioned that Pakistan has secured 179,000 Hajj seats, with half reserved for private Hajj operators.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs will oversee these operators to guarantee the well-being of pilgrims, holding the ministry responsible for any issues faced by those performing Hajj through private operators.

Dr. Ahmed also noted the ongoing renovation work at the Haji Camp Karachi building, reinforcing the commitment to enhance pilgrimage facilities.

Regarding expenses, Dr. Aneeq clarified that the announced package excludes Qurbani (sacrifice) expenses during Hajj.

Additionally, intending pilgrims opting for a shorter stay in Medina will receive a further reduction of Rs. 35,000 in Hajj expenses.

