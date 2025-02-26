Open Menu

Govt Announces Relief For 300-unit Electricity Consumers, Agri Tubewells

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 10:14 PM

Govt announces relief for 300-unit electricity consumers, agri tubewells

In a significant move, the government on Wednesday announced relief for agricultural tube wells and electricity consumers using up to 300 units

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) In a significant move, the government on Wednesday announced relief for agricultural tube wells and electricity consumers using up to 300 units.

Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, has announced a reduction in monthly fuel adjustment charges for agricultural tubewells and households consuming up to 300 units of electricity.

According to the Spokesperson of Power Division, the benefit of reduced fuel adjustment charges was initially stopped for consumers using up to 300 units in June 2015.

For agricultural tubewells, this relief was withdrawn even earlier, in December 2010. The Power Division has sent a letter to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), requesting the reinstatement of these adjustments.

By waiving these charges for low-usage consumers and agricultural tubewells, the government aims to ease the financial burden on farmers and households with limited electricity consumption, he added.

According to the division, this step will further reduce monthly electricity bills for both agricultural tube wells and 300-unit consumers.

