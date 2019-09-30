Govt announces Rs 1.2 b relief package for AJK earthquake victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal government on Monday announced a relief package of Rs 1.2 billion for the people of earthquake affected areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), including Mirpur and surrounding areas.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting held here at the Parliament House.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government was fully resolved to serve the people, which was evident from the fact that Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the earthquake-hit areas soon after returning from the United States, where he addressed the Nations General Assembly session.

Sharing details of the relief package, she said Rs 5 million each would be given to the heirs of deceased as compensation. Similarly, Rs 2 million would be disbursed for the construction of a completely damaged and Rs 1 million for the partially damaged house whereas Rs 50,000 would be given for a mud house.

Likewise, she said, Rs 50,000 each would be given for completely damaged shops and Rs 25,000 for partially damaged ones, besides Rs 50,000 for each cattle head died in the earthquake.

Sharing the details of earthquake damage, Dr Firdous said total 40 had died, with 1,000 houses completely destroyed and 35,00 partially damaged, and 1,200 mud houses razed to ground.

Around 100 shops were also damaged, besides 90 cattle heads died in the earthquake.

She said the prime minister had given instructions to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to construct public toilets for women of the quake affected areas on urgent basis.

The prime minister, she said, appreciated the initiatives taken by the Pakistan Army, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Government of Punjab and the Government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) for carrying out relief work in the earthquake affected area.

"Rehabilitation of an infrastructure is a major challenge" she said, adding the Punjab government had been tasked to reconstruct the canal and main roads damaged in the earthquake.

The damaged infrastructure included the hospital, basic health units, rural health centers and schools, she added.

Dr Firdous said the federal government was providing full assistance to the AJK government for the rehabilitation of infrastructure. It had decided to open 38 tent schools on urgent basis to continue the education of the children of the area, she added.

She said the Pakistan Baitul Mall would also announce compensation for those injured in the earthquake as the assessment in that regard was underway.

She said the prime minister had resolved to utilize all the available resources till the complete rehabilitation of earthquake affected people.