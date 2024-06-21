Govt Announces Rs 40 Mln Compensation For Slain Lawyers' Families
Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 12:30 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The government on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 40 million for the families of two lawyers, Malik Israr Ahmed and Zulfiqar Mirza who were fatally shot by an elite force official in the Attock court complex on June 15.
This announcement was made during a condolence reference at the district bar in Attock, attended by Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and other dignitaries.
The Governor assured that the government would provide all necessary support to the families of the slain lawyers and ensure the culprit is brought to justice.
The Provincial Law Minister, Malik Sohaib Ahmed, pledged to utilize all resources for the welfare and safety of lawyers and their families across the province.
The event was attended by senior lawyers, bar council members and other representatives of the legal community who also spoke in memory of the deceased lawyers.
