Govt announces Rs10mn for Sikh pilgrims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazir Zada Wednesday announced a financial assistance package of Rs10 million for the families of Sikh pilgrims who died in Sheikhupura incident last week.

He made this announcement during his visit to Bhai Joga Gurdwara where he expressed condolences over the demise of the pilgrims.

Wazir Zada said the family of each person died in incident would be given Rs5 Lac while Rs1 million had also been announced for the driver and conductor died in the accident.

On the occasion, Wazir Zada said it was a tragic accident and the entire humanity was sad over it.

He stated that the government stood by its minorities in every difficulty.