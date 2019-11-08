Govt. announces Rs11.97 per unit electricity flat rate for additional consumption in winter

The government on Friday announced flat rate of Rs 11.97 per unit for additional usage by the electricity consumers during four months of the winter (November to February), aimed at proper utilization of power generation, facilitating the general public in cold weather and giving a boost to industrial sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The government on Friday announced flat rate of Rs 11.97 per unit for additional usage by the electricity consumers during four months of the winter ( November to February ), aimed at proper utilization of power generation, facilitating the general public in cold weather and giving a boost to industrial sector.

"We have recently got approved an incentive package from the Federal Cabinet under which industrial and other three 'time of use' consumers will be given a flat rate of Rs 11.97 per unit during the four-month period," Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan said while unveiling the package for electricity consumers here.

Elaborating the 'additional consumption,' he said meter reading would be tallied with the last year data of same month, following which extra units' usage would be charged as per the flat rate. "For example, a consumer used 100 units during the month of November in 2018 and now he/she used 110 units in November 2019, the flat rate will be applicable on 10 additionally consumed units." He said around 31.19 percent consumers, including 4.22 percent residential 'time of use' consumers and 4.6 percent commercial 'three phase' users besides 22 percent industrial clients, would get benefit of this package.

