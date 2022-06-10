UrduPoint.com

Govt Announces Rs12 Bln Subsidy For Utility Store Corporation Items

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022 | 07:55 PM

The government on Friday announced Rs 12 billion subsidies on different commodities being sold at outlets of Utility Store Corporation (USC) of Pakistan to support the downtrodden segments of the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government on Friday announced Rs 12 billion subsidies on different commodities being sold at outlets of Utility Store Corporation (USC) of Pakistan to support the downtrodden segments of the society.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail, in his budget speech at the National Assembly, informed that the government had also planned to give additional Rs 5 billion Ramazan Relief Package.

