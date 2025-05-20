Govt Announces Rs343m Relief Package For Victims Of Indian Attack
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 01:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The government has unveiled an immediate relief package for the victims, including innocent civilians and children who were martyred or injured in a recent attack by India.
According to spokesperson to the Punjab Home Department,financial assistance amounting to Rs 343 million has been approved by the prime minister of Pakistan. The distribution process has already commenced based on the directives of the chief minister Punjab.
The Punjab Home Department has issued guidelines to the deputy commissioners (DCs) of 14 affected districts in Punjab regarding the distribution of relief funds. A total of 343 million rupees has been allocated to the deputy commissioners of these districts for transparent distribution among the victims. These funds have been transferred to the DCs' designated accounts to ensure prompt and efficient relief efforts.
The relief package will be divided into three categories:Families of martyrs will receive Rs. 10 million,while severely injured victims will receive two million rupees and mildly injured will receive one million rupees.
Before distribution, the eligibility of each recipient will be thoroughly verified to ensure that the funds reach only the rightful claimants and legal heirs of the martyrs. Payments will not be made to any third party. The department has directed that all details regarding the martyrs and injured, including evidence of cheque distribution and all relevant records, be maintained securely.
Additionally, the department has emphasized the importance of safeguarding the personal information of the grieving families and victims with utmost confidentiality. The distribution of funds will be based on the final list provided by the Punjab Home Department, and the DCs are required to submit a detailed report on the relief distribution to the department.
According to the spokesperson, the nation stands united against this inhuman attack by the cowardly enemy, and immediate assistance is being provided to the victims. The affected districts in Punjab include Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Attock, Murree, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Gujrat, Sialkot, Khanewal, Okara and Rawalpindi.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..
Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..
Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt announces Rs343m relief package for victims of Indian attack4 minutes ago
-
KP Govt moves to enforce stricter regulations for sustainable tourism, environmental protection14 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi commends Forces for eliminating 12 Indian-backed terrorists in KP, Balochistan14 minutes ago
-
Rally taken out to express solidarity with Pak armed forces14 minutes ago
-
BISE cleared fake viral video spread in Examination centers.24 minutes ago
-
14 power pilferers nabbed34 minutes ago
-
J & K United Movement celebrates success of " Operation Banyan un Marsoos"34 minutes ago
-
24 netted over law breaking45 minutes ago
-
BISE cleared fake viral vedio spread in Examination centers.1 hour ago
-
Police exposes fake kidnapping case1 hour ago
-
Three POs held1 hour ago
-
OEC offers paid internships to fresh graduates, postgraduates1 hour ago