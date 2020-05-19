UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Announces Six Eid Holidays

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:45 PM

Govt. announces six Eid holidays

The Federal government on Tuesday notified six public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr from May 22 to 27 (Friday to Wednesday).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified six public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr from May 22 to 27 (Friday to Wednesday).

"It is notified for general information that 22nd to 27 May 2020 (Friday to Wednesday) are declared as public holidays on the occasion of the Holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr," said a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior here on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Holidays May 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Mubadala and Honeywell collaborate to manufacture ..

31 minutes ago

FUNN continues its creative virtual workshops

46 minutes ago

Kashmiris will not accept new domicile laws in IOJ ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED9.6 million to suppo ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces 38,000 additional COV ..

1 hour ago

Media Statement on Foreign Direct Product Rule Cha ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.