Govt. announces six Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified six public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr from May 22 to 27 (Friday to Wednesday).

"It is notified for general information that 22nd to 27 May 2020 (Friday to Wednesday) are declared as public holidays on the occasion of the Holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr," said a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior here on Tuesday.