UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Announces Special Ramazan Package To Facilitate People: Amir Lodhi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 11:50 PM

Govt announces special Ramazan Package to facilitate people: Amir Lodhi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Managing Director (MD) of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Umer Lodhi on Saturday said that the government has announced a special Ramazan discount package to facilitate the people during the Holy month of Ramazan.

Talking to ptv news, he said that Ramazan package would be included sugar, wheat flour, pulses, dry dates, rice, tea, Oil, Ghee, Baisen, beverages and tetra pack milk.

He said on the special instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, relief package was announced to provide basic food items and commodities at subsidized rates throughout the country's 4000 outlets of the Utility Stores Corporation.

Umer Lodhi said that the USC was committed to maintain transparency in the corporation and would provide quality items to the customers across the country.

He said the government has approved a ration relief package of Ramazan Rs 7.

80 billion for utility stores, adding, there will not be shortage of food items and efforts were being made to further boost up supplies by the management.

Replying to a question, he said sugar would be provided at Rs 68 per Kg and ghee 170 per Kg, flour would be sold at Rs 800 less than the market price, adding other essential items would also be available on cheap rates .

He said quality control in all country wide outlets was the top priority of the corporation and special vigilance teams had been constituted to keep strict check on the quality of the commodities.

He appealed to the people to adopt all standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus during purchasing commodities from the utility stores and try to buy essential items on weekly basis but not monthly.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister Oil Buy Price Turkish Lira Market All From Government Wheat Top Billion PTV Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects Soor Kalba building project

8 minutes ago

Govt completing revolutionary public welfare proje ..

24 minutes ago

Rose clings to Masters lead as Spieth, Thomas give ..

24 minutes ago

23 detained protesters in Algeria go on hunger str ..

24 minutes ago

Turkey-Ukraine Defense Cooperation Not Directed Ag ..

24 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Says Kiev, Ankara Have Similar Views on ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.