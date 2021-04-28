UrduPoint.com
Govt Announces Strict Measures To Control Corona Following NCOC Decisions

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Govt announces strict measures to control corona following NCOC decisions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced strict measures to control further spread of coronavirus after the decisions taken by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

All the district administrations have been directed to ensure implementation of NCOC decisions and taking strict action against those found guilty of flouting the guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against corona.

Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash told APP that district administrations have been directed to ensure implementation of corona SOPs and to take strict actions against violators.

Kamran Khan Bangash said that 12626 raids operations have been conducted during last week and 1541 premises were sealed while 30522 people were issued warnings. He said that 1269 reports were lodged and 3905 persons were penalized while 63 vehicles were impounded for violation of SOPs.

All the shops except pharmacies, tandoors, vaccination centres, grocery stores would remain closed from 6:00 p.m. to Sehri hours while takeaway service would be allowed in restaurants.

Meanwhile, following guidelines of NCOC, the provincial government has directed closure of 9th and 10th grade classes in the districts where coronavirus infection ratio is more than five percent and district administrations have been directed to monitor the situation vigilantly.

The working timings in private and public sector offices would be 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and wearing of face mask would be mandatory. The public transport would be operated following policy of 50 percent passengers. Traveeh prayers would be offered in open places and help of Ulema would be invited to ensure implementation of SOPs.

