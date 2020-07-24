Govt. announces three-days of public holidays on Eid ul Adha

The federal government on Thursday announced three days of public holidays on the occasion of holy festival of Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated on August, 1 (Saturday) across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Federal government on Thursday announced three days of public holidays on the occasion of holy festival of Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated on August, 1 (Saturday) across the country.

According to notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, there will be public holidays from July 31 (Friday) to August 2 (Sunday) on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.