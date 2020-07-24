Govt. Announces Three-days Of Public Holidays On Eid Ul Adha
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:27 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Federal government on Thursday announced three days of public holidays on the occasion of holy festival of Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated on August, 1 (Saturday) across the country.
According to notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, there will be public holidays from July 31 (Friday) to August 2 (Sunday) on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.