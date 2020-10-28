Govt announces to observe 'Ishq-e-Rasool (SAAW) Week' from Oct 31

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The government has decided to observe Ishq-e-Rasool (SAAW) Week from October 31st of this month till November 6, in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAAW).

Addressing press conference here at Parliament Lobby, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said federal cabinet had approved to observe Ishq-e-Rasool (SAAW) week.

He said all the provincial governments were also issued directives to observe the week with religious zeal.

He said during the week, Mahafils and ceremonies would be held across the country in which Ulema would highlight various aspects of Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW).

He said declamation contests on Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW) would also be organized at educational institutions.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said Prime Minister Imran Khan would write letters to heads of states and heads of governments of Muslim countries to formulate a united stance of the Islamic Ummah against the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France.

He said the prime minister would also talk on telephone to various leaders of the Muslim world on the issue.� The minister said the government would also contact with the Grand Imam of Jamia Al-Azhar regarding his proposal that the lawyers from the Muslim countries could jointly move an international forum against the blasphemies.

He said the religious scholars of the western countries would also be contacted to draw their attention towards the attempts of harming inter-faith harmony in the world.

He said the international conference would be organized in which eminent religious scholars would discuss the issues of blasphemy and devise a strategy.

He said Muslim's sentiments were hurt deeply due to immoral act of blasphemy in France.

He said the whole Islamic world in anger on blasphemy but two Muslim world leaders Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan strongly and openly condemned it and raised their voice.