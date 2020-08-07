(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Thursday that amid declining trend in active cases of COVID-19, the National Coordination Committee (NCC) had decided to reopen all the sectors with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Briefing media here after meeting of NCC chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the minister said that according to the decision made in the NCC meeting, all education institutions would be opened from September 15. However, he said a last review would be carried out on September 07 to take final decision for allowing the education institutions to resume their activities.

The government has also decided to allow hospitality sector including restaurants, hotels, and cafes both outdoor and indoor to open from August 10. Asad Umar informed that the SOPs of these sectors would be finalized within a couple of days.

Owing to growing demand of opening tourism sector, the government has also decided to open all tourist areas and hotels from August 8.

Similarly he said recreation sectors, public parks, theaters and cinemas, would also be opened from August 10. The government, he said was preparing detailed SOPs and guidelines that would be strictly implemented in these sectors.

In sports sector, except body contacts sports such as Kabadi, Rugby etc, all other sports activities would be allowed to be played.

Likewise he said the indoor sports club and indoor gyms would also be opened from August 10.

The government has also decided to remove restrictions in railways and air travel and people would now be free to travel anywhere. However the restrictions of social distancing in aeroplanes and trains would continue until end September and after another review, the decision would be taken to withdraw the restriction of social distancing.

Road traffic, metro and other buses would also be opened from August 10 however the people would not be allowed to stand in the isles in metro or other buses.

Marriage halls have also been allowed to start their activities from September 15. Likewise business centers, beauty parlors, expo halls would also be opened from August 10.

People have also been allowed to visit shrines from August 10, however in case of big event such as Urs etc, the management would have to take prior permission from the provincial governments.

The government has also decided to withdraw restrictions on timing for opening of markets and bazars across the country.

Asad Umar said there were still a large number of countries where people had not been allowed such facilities but people had been allowed in Pakistan.

He warned that the danger of virus had not been ended yet because in many countries including Japan, Australia and some European countries, the COVID-19 had reemerged.

Therefore, he stressed the need to follow SOPs strictly to avoid any untoward situation in Pakistan.

He said the government had the option to impose lockdown again if people did not follow guidelines to contain spread of COVID-19.

He specifically advised to take precautionary measures in the upcoming event of Muharam ul Haram.

The minister paid special tribute to people of Pakistan who followed the guidelines issued by the government to contain COVID-19 saying that they were the real hero.