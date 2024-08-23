Govt apparently beneficiary of enforced disappearance: IHC

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2024) The Islamabad High Court on Friday remarked that the government, apparently, might be benefiting from cases of enforced disappearances.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb was hearing the case involving the disappearance of two brothers of PTI activist Azhar Mishwani.

As the hearing started, the judge asked about the progress in the case.

Advocate Babar Awan was representing the petitioners.

In response to the court’s query, Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal reported that efforts to resolve the issue were ongoing and that high-level contacts had been made earlier in the day.

Awan criticized the current laws on rebellion and incitement, arguing that they fail to clearly define national interest. He suggested that different stakeholders have varying interpretations, such as reducing electricity prices or improving gas supply in Balochistan.

The court was informed by the Punjab Police's Superintendent from Lahore that CCTV footage provided by the family was of low resolution, which hindered the efforts of NADRA and forensic agencies. Geo-fencing data for 10,000 phone numbers had been gathered, but no actionable results had been achieved by August 23. The Safe City Project's coverage was deemed inadequate, and no significant progress had been made by law enforcement agencies.

Justice Aurangzeb remarked that the government appeared to be benefitting from the enforced disappearances. He noted that despite the Attorney General's assurance to brief the Prime Minister, the disappearances persisted.

Babar Awan argued that the Prime Minister had not reviewed the court’s orders due to time constraints. The court questioned the Additional Attorney General about the status of the investigation, to which he replied that a geo-fencing report had been completed.

The police confirmed that the two missing individuals had been unaccounted for since June 6.

Expressing concern about the prolonged disappearance and the hardships faced by the families, Justice Aurangzeb asked about the outcomes of discussions between the Prime Minister and the Attorney General.

During the hearing, Babar Awan submitted that the Prime Minister be summoned to court.

At this, the court explained that both the Prime Minister and the Attorney General are key to the legal process, and the Attorney General had been summoned according to standard procedures.

Justice Aurangzeb cautioned that failure to follow due process could damage the country's reputation. He remarked that the case would remain on the docket until Tuesday, although he would be absent on that day, and hoped this would not delay the proceedings.

The judge directed the head of the JIT, SP Lahore, to submit reports and ordered an investigation into how non-police personnel had acquired and worn police uniforms.

Babar Awan asked the court to pass a strict order in this case.

At this, Judge Aurangzeb remarked that the court would pass ruling on it.