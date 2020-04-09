Govt appealed to immediately finalize COVID-19 prevention SOPs for industries

SITE Association of Industry Thursday appealed to the Sindh government to immediately finalize and provide trade bodies with SOPs being devised against the COVID-19 pandemic spread instead of keeping industries closed which are already facing severe financial crisis due to lockdowns within and the outside world

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :SITE Association of Industry Thursday appealed to the Sindh government to immediately finalize and provide trade bodies with SOPs being devised against the COVID-19 pandemic spread instead of keeping industries closed which are already facing severe financial crisis due to lockdowns within and the outside world.

In a statement, SITE Association of Industry President M.Suleman Chawla said if the shutdown of the industries continued, it would be very difficult for the industries to survive the COVID-19 negative economic effects including being unable to financially support their workers and save them from starvation.

He said the industrial community had been supporting the government in every difficult situation and once again offered their support in fighting against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the government should also come up with proper strategy to ensure survival of industries and trade especially exports, along with livelihood of the industrial workers.

"How long can industrialists keep their factories locked up, if the situation becomes more serious then industries will be destroyed and there will be serious economic crisis. The government should adopt a strategy to keep wheels of the industry moving and worker's jobs safe," he said.