PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Saturday said that government was appointing 1900 lecturers which would bring more improvement in education sector.

Addressing a convocation in Post Graduate College Abottabad, he said that government was providing loans of Rs 0.

5 million to 2 million to educated youth.

He said that education sector of KP was under transformation, students should take advantage of government policies and disciplined themselves to meet challenges of contemporary world.

Kamran also suggested students to read 'Book of Thinking Big' and informed that education department was starting 45 new projects to bring further improvement in education sector.