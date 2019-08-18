Govt appoints 29 special court judges, nine tribunal members

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government during its first year appointed 29 judges of special and nine members of tribunals for speedy justice.

According to the one year performance report of the PTI government shared by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Sunday, the government established Special Court Gujranwala for better access to justice while the proposal for establishing more courts and tribunals was also under consideration.

Approximately 600 cases referred by different government organizations for legal opinion were disposed of in public interest by the Ministry of Law and Justice. Disposal of such huge number of cases while maintaining the qualitative aspect was unprecedented in the history of the law ministry, the report said.