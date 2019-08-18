UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Appoints 29 Special Court Judges, Nine Tribunal Members

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 07:00 PM

Govt appoints 29 special court judges, nine tribunal members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government during its first year appointed 29 judges of special and nine members of tribunals for speedy justice.

According to the one year performance report of the PTI government shared by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Sunday, the government established Special Court Gujranwala for better access to justice while the proposal for establishing more courts and tribunals was also under consideration.

Approximately 600 cases referred by different government organizations for legal opinion were disposed of in public interest by the Ministry of Law and Justice. Disposal of such huge number of cases while maintaining the qualitative aspect was unprecedented in the history of the law ministry, the report said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Gujranwala Sunday Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE will exert all efforts to reinforce leading ro ..

47 seconds ago

UAE condemns terror attack on Kabul Wedding

46 minutes ago

Private sector engagement to attain SDGs invaluabl ..

1 hour ago

On World Humanitarian Day, the UAE continues to ma ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Beirut organises panel discussion o ..

3 hours ago

Armed Forces Training Centres, Federal Police Scho ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.