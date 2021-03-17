Govt appoints Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu as new Air Chief

The government of Pakistan on Wednesday has appointed Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu as new Chief of the Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The government of Pakistan on Wednesday has appointed Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu as new Chief of the Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force.

In a tweet, the Directorate General of Public Relations of Pakistan Air Force announced the appointment of Air Marshal Zaheer to be new Air Chief with effect from March 19, 2021.