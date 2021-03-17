Govt Appoints Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu As New Air Chief
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:32 PM
The government of Pakistan on Wednesday has appointed Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu as new Chief of the Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The government of Pakistan on Wednesday has appointed Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu as new Chief of the Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force.
In a tweet, the Directorate General of Public Relations of Pakistan Air Force announced the appointment of Air Marshal Zaheer to be new Air Chief with effect from March 19, 2021.