Govt appoints Arshad Munir as Additional Secretary, PMO Public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Federal Government on Friday appointed Muhammad Arshad Munir, a BS-21 officer of the Information Group as Additional Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office (Public).

The Cabinet Secretariat and Establishment Division have issued a notification to this effect, said a news release.

Muhammad Arshad Munir was performing duties as the Executive Director General of the Information Service academy.

He has also served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.