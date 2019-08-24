UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Appoints ECP Members As Per Law: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 01:30 PM

Govt appoints ECP members as per law: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the two new members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from Sindh and Balochistan had been appointed according to the procedure prescribed in the constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the two new members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from Sindh and Balochistan had been appointed according to the procedure prescribed in the constitution.

Dr Firdous, in a tweet on Saturday, said both new members, appointed by the government were considered honest and legal experts as all the country's bar associations and councils had supported the new appointments.

The Chief Election Commissioner could not refuse from taking their oath under the law, she added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Balochistan Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Firdous Ashiq Awan All From Government

Recent Stories

India wants changing in IOK's demography: Experts

5 minutes ago

Unprecedented lockdown badly affects postal servic ..

5 minutes ago

Alert for pest scouting to save cotton crops

1 minute ago

First Lady assures Pakistan's support in global ef ..

1 minute ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.