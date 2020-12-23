Govt. appoints new heads of SNGPL, SSGC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The government on Wednesday appointed new Managing Directors of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on contract basis for a period of three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The government on Wednesday appointed new Managing Directors of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on contract basis for a period of three years.

According to the Establishment Division notifications, shared by the Petroleum Division, Ali Javed Hamdani and Imrani Maniar have been appointed as MDs/CEOs of SNGPL and SSGC respectively 'with immediate effect and until further orders.'