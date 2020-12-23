UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Appoints New Heads Of SNGPL, SSGC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 10:38 PM

Govt. appoints new heads of SNGPL, SSGC

The government on Wednesday appointed new Managing Directors of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on contract basis for a period of three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The government on Wednesday appointed new Managing Directors of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on contract basis for a period of three years.

According to the Establishment Division notifications, shared by the Petroleum Division, Ali Javed Hamdani and Imrani Maniar have been appointed as MDs/CEOs of SNGPL and SSGC respectively 'with immediate effect and until further orders.'

Related Topics

Company Gas Government Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai creates unique creative experiences in ..

40 minutes ago

UN declaration of 4th February as International Da ..

40 minutes ago

Arab Media Forum: Egypt’s State Minister of Info ..

40 minutes ago

Federal capital records lowest single-day COVID-19 ..

1 minute ago

Libyan Supreme Council of Sheikhs Says Turkey, UN ..

1 minute ago

3800 police personnel to be deployed on Christmas

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.