Govt. Appoints New Heads Of SNGPL, SSGC
The government on Wednesday appointed new Managing Directors of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on contract basis for a period of three years
According to the Establishment Division notifications, shared by the Petroleum Division, Ali Javed Hamdani and Imrani Maniar have been appointed as MDs/CEOs of SNGPL and SSGC respectively 'with immediate effect and until further orders.'