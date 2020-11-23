UrduPoint.com
Govt Appoints Shahzada Naeem Bokhari As Chairman PTVC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 09:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Federal government has appointed Shahzada Naeem Bokhari as Independent Director of Pakistan Television Corporation Board.

According to notification of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the federal government had also approved nomination of Shahzada Naeem Bokhari as Chairman, PTVC board in line with the Pakistan Television Corporation's memorandum and article of association.

The Chairman shall, unless he resigns earlier, hold office for a period of three years. The Board of Directors PTVC was directed to ratify his nomination as Chairman.

More Stories From Pakistan

