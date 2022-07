Govt appoints Shazia Marri as Chairperson BISP

The Federal Government has been pleased to appoint Shazia Marri, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety as Chairperson, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Board with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Federal Government has been pleased to appoint Shazia Marri, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety as Chairperson, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) board with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued on Friday, Shazia Marri will head the BISP Board untill the appointment of its regular Chairperson.