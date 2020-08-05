Govt appoints Zahid Hafeez Chaudri as new FO spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The government on Wednesday appointed Director General South Asia and SAARC Zahid Hafeez Chaudri as new spokesperson of the Foreign Office.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri will look after the work of Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in addition to his own duties, according to an official notification.