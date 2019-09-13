Govt appreciated for security arrangements

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Divisional President of the organization, Lovers of Ali Akbar( R ), Syed Qamar Hussain Zaidi has appreciated the government authorities for making adequate security arrangements during Ashura of Moharram-ul-Haraam.

According to a press release issued here, he said that the government made adequate security arrangements in and around Imambargahs and on the routes of religious processions."Shia community is thankful to the government for making sufficient security arrangements during first 10 days of Moharram-ul-Haraam," he said.

He also appreciated the role of Commissioner Bahawalpur, Nayyar Iqbal, RPO Bahawalpur, Imran Mahmood and DPO Bahawalpur, Ameer Taimor Khan in maintenance of law and order during at places where majalis were held.