UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Appreciated For Security Arrangements

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 10:40 AM

Govt appreciated for security arrangements

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Divisional President of the organization, Lovers of Ali Akbar( R ), Syed Qamar Hussain Zaidi has appreciated the government authorities for making adequate security arrangements during Ashura of Moharram-ul-Haraam.

According to a press release issued here, he said that the government made adequate security arrangements in and around Imambargahs and on the routes of religious processions."Shia community is thankful to the government for making sufficient security arrangements during first 10 days of Moharram-ul-Haraam," he said.

He also appreciated the role of Commissioner Bahawalpur, Nayyar Iqbal, RPO Bahawalpur, Imran Mahmood and DPO Bahawalpur, Ameer Taimor Khan in maintenance of law and order during at places where majalis were held.

Related Topics

Law And Order Bahawalpur Government Love Muharram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 13, 2019 in Pakistan

27 minutes ago

24th World Energy Congress concludes with celebrat ..

10 hours ago

Publication of videos on crime-busting operations ..

11 hours ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

12 hours ago

Number of public benefits associations in UAE incr ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.