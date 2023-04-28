Govt appreciates dialogues, not dictation: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Friday that although ongoing dialogues were the need of the hour, however, the government won't let the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to derail the process through dictation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Friday that although ongoing dialogues were the need of the hour, however, the government won't let the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to derail the process through dictation.

Talking to a private news channel, Khawaja Asif said that the PTI chief's recent undemocratic behavior proved that his attempt was malicious in negotiations.

"Government negotiation committee's only agenda is simultaneous elections, before constitutional time assemblies would not be dissolved" he added.

Khawaja Asif said that, recent crises in the country were because of the PTI, Imran Khan put the country into political crises by dissolving the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP.

The government will not let Imran Khan come back into assemblies anyway, Defence Minister said.

"Why does the constitutional arrangement suffer just because of the wrong decision taken by PTI" he further added.