Govt Apprises Opposition To Ensure SOPs Before Organizing Public Meetings: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:14 AM

Govt apprises Opposition to ensure SOPs before organizing public meetings: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that government has apprised the Opposition parties to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), before organizing public meetings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that government has apprised the Opposition parties to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), before organizing public meetings.

It was the responsibility of the Opposition parties to realize the sensitivity of the emergence of coronavirus cases and avoid organizing public gatherings, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

He said the government did not restrict the Opposition regarding public meeting.

In reply to a question about arrest of leaders of PML-N by NAB, he said Shahbaz Sharif was found involved in massive illegal transaction case, due to which, the Ex Chief Minister was apprehended by NAB.

He said there was a wrong perception that government was creating trouble for holding public meetings.

He said Opposition parties were using political gimmicks to avoid failure in organizing public gatherings.

To another question about high inflation, Ch Fawad said many countries around the world had suffered economic crunch due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The prices of food commodities, he said are under control in Pakistan as compared to other parts of the region.

About sugar and wheat mishandling, the minister said the sugar and wheat shortage occurred due to data provided by some elements dealing essential commodities.

