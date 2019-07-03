Govt approved federal budget through rigging: Kaira claims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira Tuesday alleged that the PTI government got approved the Federal budget through rigging.

Addressing a press conference flanked by other PPP leaders here, he claimed the budget had been rejected by every segment of the society.

He alleged that billions of rupees were given for approving the budget. The PTI government had taken loan of Rs 5000 billion during its first year, he added.

Kaira also alleged that PTI was dreaming to derail Sindh government.

He condemned the arrest of PML-leader MNA Rana Sanaullah.