Gov't Approves 4 New Hospitals In District RWP

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 01:06 PM

Government has approved construction of 4 new hospitals in district Rawalpindi in the beginning of 2020

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) Government has approved construction of 4 new hospitals in district Rawalpindi in the beginning of 2020.According to media reports, 2 hospitals would be of 100 beds each, one of 150 beds while the other would be of 400 beds.400-bed mother-child health care hospital having 13 operation theaters, emergency and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) will become functional in June 2020, females and children would be given free medical treatment.Another hospital of 100-bed will be constructed in Kahuta whose summary has been approved.For this, Funds of Rs 100 million have been approved.Third major hospital will be constructed on Chakri -Jorian road for which Punjab government has transferred property of 93 Kanal upon the name of hospital.

This new hospital will cost Rs 500 million and its PC-one has also been approved.Its foundation stone will be laid in March and this project will be completed within one and a half year.Forth hospital of 150-bed will be constructed in Murree.This is the extended project of Samli Sanatorium TB Hospital.These all hospitals will have emergency centers and after construction of these hospitals, pressure upon allied hospitals of walled city in case of traffic accidents would also be reduced.

