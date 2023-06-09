Govt approves 4RFs, 5Es strategies to ensure climate resilience

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday said the federal government has approved the implementation of policy frameworks including Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RFs) and Environment, Exports, E-Pakistan, Equity and Empowerment (5Es) to ensure country's resilience and preparedness against natural calamities.

The Finance Minister in his speech while unveiling the Budget 2023-24 said the implementation of the policies was made in order to mitigate the impacts of climate change and natural disasters given under the country's 4RFs framework including those on climate change, energy, infrastructure, and 5Es.