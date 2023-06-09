UrduPoint.com

Govt Approves 4RFs, 5Es Strategies To Ensure Climate Resilience

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Govt approves 4RFs, 5Es strategies to ensure climate resilience

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday said the federal government has approved the implementation of policy frameworks including Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RFs) and Environment, Exports, E-Pakistan, Equity and Empowerment (5Es) to ensure country's resilience and preparedness against natural calamities.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday said the federal government has approved the implementation of policy frameworks including Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RFs) and Environment, Exports, E-Pakistan, Equity and Empowerment (5Es) to ensure country's resilience and preparedness against natural calamities.

The Finance Minister in his speech while unveiling the Budget 2023-24 said the implementation of the policies was made in order to mitigate the impacts of climate change and natural disasters given under the country's 4RFs framework including those on climate change, energy, infrastructure, and 5Es.

Related Topics

Exports Budget Ishaq Dar Government

Recent Stories

Budgetary allocations for BISP increased to mitiga ..

Budgetary allocations for BISP increased to mitigate sufferings of poor segments ..

2 minutes ago
 IGP directs for inspection of police buildings

IGP directs for inspection of police buildings

14 minutes ago
 Minister for accomplishing development work at Nis ..

Minister for accomplishing development work at Nishtar-II soon

14 minutes ago
 Paris, Berlin Working on Easing New Russia Sanctio ..

Paris, Berlin Working on Easing New Russia Sanctions Aimed at Third Countries - ..

15 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan review ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan reviews outlines for fiscal year 202 ..

15 minutes ago
 Promotion given to 1,022 cops in Lahore

Promotion given to 1,022 cops in Lahore

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.