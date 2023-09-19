Govt approves 90-day reduction in sentence for prisoners due to Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W)

(@Abdulla99267510)

This decision to reduce sentences has been made through a circulation summary and has received the necessary approval from the President of Pakistan under Article 45.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2023) The Federal government on Tuesday granted approval for a 90-day reduction in sentences for prisoners on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (S.A.W).

The reduction in sentences applies to convicted prisoners incarcerated in various prisons across the country. However, it's important to note that this remission will not be applicable to prisoners convicted of serious crimes such as murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, terrorist activities, rape, kidnapping/abduction, robbery, dacoity, and those serving sentences under the Foreigners Act 1946.

The interior ministry will communicate this decision to the provinces, ensuring that the reduction in sentences is implemented accordingly.

In related news, on September 16, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Abdul Khabeer Azad announced that the Rabi-ul-Awwal moon was not sighted. Consequently, the Islamic month commenced on Monday, September 18, and Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (S.A.W) will be observed on September 29 (Friday).

Muslims worldwide celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), also known as Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (S.A.W), on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal, which is the third month of the Islamic lunar Calendar.