Govt approves appointment of Aftab Sultan as Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Thursday said that the Federal Cabinet had approved appointment of Aftab Sultan as Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Addressing a press conference here after the Cabinet meeting, the minister said that Aftab Sultan earned a reputation through honestly and by working on merit and his credibility was beyond doubt.

He expressed the hope that Aftab Sultan would not only make the NAB impartial to check corruption in the country but also eradicate the malpractice.

The minister said the Cabinet also took stock of the baseless and unfounded allegations leveled by the PTI Chief Imran Khan against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja during recent by election in Punjab.

The cabinet appreciated performance of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) for holding transparent, credible and peaceful by-elections in Punjab, he added.

He said no law and order situation emerged during the recent by-election in the province and no application was received from any party.

The minister said all political parties and the entire nation were fully satisfied of role played by the CEC in the by-elections and appreciated the Election Commission for exemplary arrangements.

Only 'Anukha Ladla' (Imran Khan) was hurling threats besides leveling baseless allegation, he said.

The minister said PTI had filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court (SC) against him (Sana Ullah) for occupying space in media only.

"These are incompetent people, always tell a lie and level false allegation," he said.

He said everyone was well aware, how an aircraft was used after 2018 elections to purchase newly elected members of the parliament.

The same practice was also repeated during Chairman Senate elections, he added.

He said Imran Khan was himself involved in sale and purchase of members but leveled allegation against others.

The minister said that he had predicted that still there were many members in PTI whose conscience was waking up.

Earlier, Imran Khan had declared Pervaiz Elahi as 'big dacoit' of Punjab but now asking his party lawmakers to vote him, he said.

He said Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) did not believe in sale and purchase of votes.

Imran Khan also used money during election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Rana Sana Ullah urged the provincial assembly members of Punjab not to vote for Pervaiz Elahi who was incompetent to become a chief minister.

To a question about tomorrow Punjab Assembly CM election, he said that they would exercise all political options to win that election in a legal way and without using money.

To another question, he said the country economic situation was satisfactory and there was no threat of default.