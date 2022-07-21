UrduPoint.com

Govt Approves Appointment Of Aftab Sultan As Chairman NAB

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Govt approves appointment of Aftab Sultan as Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Thursday said that the Federal Cabinet had approved appointment of Aftab Sultan as Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Addressing a press conference here after the Cabinet meeting, the minister said that Aftab Sultan earned a reputation through honestly and by working on merit and his credibility was beyond doubt.

He expressed the hope that Aftab Sultan would not only make the NAB impartial to check corruption in the country but also eradicate the malpractice.

The minister said the Cabinet also took stock of the baseless and unfounded allegations leveled by the PTI Chief Imran Khan against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja during recent by election in Punjab.

The cabinet appreciated performance of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) for holding transparent, credible and peaceful by-elections in Punjab, he added.

He said no law and order situation emerged during the recent by-election in the province and no application was received from any party.

The minister said all political parties and the entire nation were fully satisfied of role played by the CEC in the by-elections and appreciated the Election Commission for exemplary arrangements.

Only 'Anukha Ladla' (Imran Khan) was hurling threats besides leveling baseless allegation, he said.

The minister said PTI had filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court (SC) against him (Sana Ullah) for occupying space in media only.

"These are incompetent people, always tell a lie and level false allegation," he said.

He said everyone was well aware, how an aircraft was used after 2018 elections to purchase newly elected members of the parliament.

The same practice was also repeated during Chairman Senate elections, he added.

He said Imran Khan was himself involved in sale and purchase of members but leveled allegation against others.

The minister said that he had predicted that still there were many members in PTI whose conscience was waking up.

Earlier, Imran Khan had declared Pervaiz Elahi as 'big dacoit' of Punjab but now asking his party lawmakers to vote him, he said.

He said Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) did not believe in sale and purchase of votes.

Imran Khan also used money during election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Rana Sana Ullah urged the provincial assembly members of Punjab not to vote for Pervaiz Elahi who was incompetent to become a chief minister.

To a question about tomorrow Punjab Assembly CM election, he said that they would exercise all political options to win that election in a legal way and without using money.

To another question, he said the country economic situation was satisfactory and there was no threat of default.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Election Commissioner Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi National Accountability Bureau Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law And Order Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Provincial Assembly Sale Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir Money 2018 Muslim Media All From Cabinet Merit Packaging Limited Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

UVAS holds consultative meeting to host 13th World ..

UVAS holds consultative meeting to host 13th World Buffalo Congress 2023

46 minutes ago
 Delegation from DAI United States visited UVAS

Delegation from DAI United States visited UVAS

46 minutes ago
 Iqra stuns fans by skydiving in Dubai

Iqra stuns fans by skydiving in Dubai

54 minutes ago
 Govt to develop mechanism to secure borders, curb ..

Govt to develop mechanism to secure borders, curb human trafficking

1 hour ago
 More rain, wind expected in most parts of country

More rain, wind expected in most parts of country

1 hour ago
 Chairman NDMA Visits Flood Affected Areas in DI Kh ..

Chairman NDMA Visits Flood Affected Areas in DI Khan & Tank

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.