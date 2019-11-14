Govt approves appointments in departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab government approved appointments on vacant posts of the Housing and Town Planning Company, Fisheries and Wildlife, Ombudsman office, and Infrastructure Development Authority on Thursday.

According to the sources, the approval was given in the 19th meeting of Cabinet Committee for Finance headed by Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat.

The meeting deferred the appointment in Zakwat and Ushr departments besides approving supplementary grants of Rs 10 million for the creation of board of directorates of Health education and school department ordinance, Rs 6 million supplementary grants for equipment procurement for Lahore High Court, Rs 46 million for local government department for transformation to new system.

The meeting also approved supplementary grants for BHUs, THQs, DHQs and RHCs for Mianwali, Rawalpindi, and Fazalkach.

However, the meeting deferred the supplementary grants demand of the transport department for procurement of buses.

The transport department was instructed to chalk out a plan with coordination of Urban Unit, planning and development department, finance department and city traffic policy for environment-friendly routes and buses and present before the committee within a month.

The meeting also instructed the local government department to make a cell of human resource for understanding of electioneering in order to make estimates for the next local government election.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, Advisor Chief Minister for Finance Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokar and secretaries of the departments concerned.