Govt approves arrangements for holding elections before Nov 10: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said that the government has approved all necessary arrangements for holding general elections before November 10.

The elections schedule cannot be changed after dissolving assemblies, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is responsible to hold the next elections before November 10, he added.

The elections should be held in a 60 or 90-day period after the dissolution of assemblies, he said.

The minister said that the national assembly has given approval for all necessary funds, equipment and arrangements for the next polling in the country.

Commenting on PTI's trial in military courts, he said evidence related to May 9 attacks on national institutions has been collected for further procedure. The action, he said would be taken against those found guilty of May 9 mayhem.

No one would be spared as per the law of the country, he warned. About the future of the national accountability bureau, he said the PTI had misused the institution for political engineering.

To a question about the mastermind of the May 9 activity, he said the PTI chief had made a plan to attack security institutions, Radio Pakistan, and Corp Commander's House, besides Jinnah House.