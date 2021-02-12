(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The government on Friday approved the emergency use of another Chinese COVID-19 vaccine from CanSino Biologics in Pakistan.

According to an official of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), the registration board of the authority had allowed the vaccine, approving the request of AJM Pharma (Pvt) Limited for its emergency use.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan, in a tweet, said according to the vaccine's phase-three trials data, it had turned out to be 74.8% effective against the virus, while it also showed 100% effectiveness in preventing severe disease.

Further citing the Independent Data Monitoring Committee's report, he said in multiple countries, the vaccine was 65.7% and 90.98% effective in preventing symptomatic cases and severe diseases, respectively.

Prof Hasan Abbas Zaheer, National Coordinator of CanSinoBIO vaccine Phase III Clinical Trial in Pakistan, said DRAP approved AJM Pharma's application for emergency use Approval of CanSinoBIO vaccine in Pakistan. The application was submitted with the DRAP last month for approval on receiving results of trial.

