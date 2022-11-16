Govt approves construction of 30km road under ADP scheme

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial government on Wednesday approved the construction of 30 kilometer road from Chowk Sarwar Shaheed to Rangpur under the annual development project (ADP) scheme.

Talking to media, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Zaheer Abbas Khan said that the 30 kilometer road from Chowk Sarwar Shaheed to Rangpur was causing road accidents which resulted in loss of lives.

He said that he had requested the Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi for the construction of the road to facilitate citizens.

Khan said that the provincial government had approved the project under the Annual Development Project (ADP) for the current fiscal year and directed to start the construction work at the earliest.

Zaheer maintained that the government had also approved funds of Rs 1.39 billion for the project. He said that tenders had been issued for the project and the funds of over Rs 230 million had also been released.

He said that the provincial government was striving hard to bring ease in public lives by providing maximum facilities to citizens.