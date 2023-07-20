Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide for Muharram

(@Abdulla99267510)

The development took place after the authorities in several provinces and regions, including Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, requested military deployment to control law and order situations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2023) The Federal government of Pakistan on Thursday granted approval for the deployment of armed forces across the country to ensure security during the holy month of Muharram.

Under Article 245 of the Constitution, the Centre authorized the deployment of both army and civil armed forces to maintain peace during the holy month. Muharram, marking the beginning of the new Islamic year 1445 AH, commenced on July 20, with Youm-e-Ashura observed on July 29.

The development took place after the authorities in several provinces and regions, including Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, requested military deployment to control law and order situations.

In addition to the military deployment, law enforcement agencies and local authorities made strict security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents. During Muharram, the the believers participate in large gatherings and processions throughout the country, with significant events scheduled on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

The request for military assistance came amid rising concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation, particularly due to increased terror activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Pakistan has consistently raised the issue of terrorist safe havens in Afghanistan and reminded the Taliban of their commitments to prevent militant activities on Afghan soil as per the Doha deal.

Meanwhile, the Government of Sindh has taken various measures under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to ensure the smooth continuation of Muharram activities. These measures include a ban on carrying arms and ammunition (except for uniform staff, police, rangers, and LEAs), misuse of loudspeakers, and displaying objectionable and provocative materials.

The use of cable transmission and VCRs at hotels and public places has been prohibited, and gatherings without prior permission have been banned, except for Muharram processions, majlis, and tazia. Pillion riding has been banned from the 9th to the 10th of Muharram, with certain exemptions for specific categories of individuals.